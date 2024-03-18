BRS leader K Kavitha moves SC against ED arrest

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha moved the Supreme Court (SC) against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Monday, March 18.

The BRS leader was arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case on March 15 from Hyderabad and flown into Delhi. She has been remanded to ED custody for a week.

While sending Kavitha to the ED custody, the court had allowed some relatives whom the court has named in its order, including brother KTR and husband Anil D, to meet her for half an hour every day between 6-7 pm during her remand period.

It is alleged Kavitha is a key member of the ‘South Group’, which has been accused of paying Delhi’s ruling AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.