BRS leader lodges police complaint about threatening calls

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Dasoju Srravan has lodged a police complaint that some individuals claiming to be followers of Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy made threatening calls to him.

Dasoju Srravan, who is BRS incharge of Hyderabad district, on Friday, lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police station.

He said some individuals claiming to be followers of Revanth Reddy late Thursday night made repeated calls to him. He said they used abusive language, threatened him with severe consequences for criticizing Revanth Reddy, and even stated that they would eliminate him if he continued to speak out.

The BRS leader demanded an investigation into these threatening calls to identify the culprits and ensure that they face legal consequences.

“It is unfortunate that Revanth Reddy has been involved in promoting a culture of intimidation and rowdy politics in Telangana. This is not the first time he has used such tactics, as he has previously employed similar threats against his own party members, including senior like V Hanumanth Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jagga Reddy, etc., through his henchmen,” said Dasoju Srravan, who was earlier with the Congress party.

“Revanth should know that these rowdy politics and cheap crocked tactics will not deter me from fighting for the right cause, democracy and justice. I also wonder how such rowdy elements are being encouraged & tolerated in the age old party like Congress,” he added

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao also responded to the tweet by Sravan Dasoju. He requested home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Director General of Police Anjani Kumar take this matter seriously and act sternly and swiftly as per law.

“It’s truly unfortunate that Scamgress now has been handed over to a thug in Telangana who is resorting to open threats,” wrote KTR.

Mahmood Ali responded to KTR’s tweet saying action will be taken as per law.