BRS MLC Kavitha admitted to the hospital for a medical check-up

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader & MLC K. Kavitha has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for medical tests. She was admitted recently, with the tests expected to be completed today.

According to her PRO, during her time in Tihar jail related to the Delhi Excise Policy case, Kavitha suffered from several health issues, including gynaecological problems and high fever.

She had previously undergone medical examinations at AIIMS in Delhi for these concerns.

Also Read Musi river project biggest scam in the country, claims KTR

BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15, 2024 and by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11, 2024. Subsequently, she was also later arrested by CBI in the matter.

According to officials, the CBI inquiry was recommended based on the findings of the Delhi Chief Secretary’s report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: BRS leader & MLC K Kavitha has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for medical tests.



(Earlier visuals of her arriving at the hospital) https://t.co/zWZPEYYv0X pic.twitter.com/EKPI5KXSie — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in the Excise Policy money laundering case in Rouse Avenue Court. The chargesheet was filed against BRS Leader K Kavitha and other accused namely Chanpreet Singh, Damodar, Prince Singh and Arvind Kumar.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval. The top court noted that Kavitha is behind bars for five months and the trial will take a long time to complete as there are 493 witnesses and many documents.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court granted her bail in connection with the ‘excise policy case’ by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).