BRS leader seeks FIR over India map without Telangana in it

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Sravan Dasoju censured Andhra Pradesh (AP) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief PVN Madhav for presenting a map the country to AP minister Nara Lokesh which omitted Telangana. The map seemingly shows both the Telugu states as one when they were both part of the erstwhile AP state.

“The India map displayed by Andhra leaders Shri @naralokesh and Shri @MadhavBJP deliberately omitting Telangana, is a dangerous and deeply offensive act that strikes at the very heart of our identity. It is shocking that while Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are clearly acknowledged on the map, Telangana, the 28th State of the Indian Union, born out of decades of democratic people’s struggle, historical sacrifice, and a constitutional process is erased. This selective recognition of these senior leaders of Andhra Pradesh reflects more than ignorance.” the BRS leader wrote on X.

The map was presented at a time when both AP and Telangana have been warring over water distribution from the Krishna river, specifically over the Bankacherla project that is being carried out in Andhra. The Telangana government under chief minister Revanth Reddy has been at odds with its AP government and has objected against the project via the Krishna River management board.

On Thursday, Sravan also sought an FIR. “Therefore, we appeal to @TelanganaDGP @Telangana COPS to immediately take suo motu cognizance of this grave act and register a case under the following provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023): •Section 336 – Forgery of public documents •Section 337 – Forgery for the purpose of deception •Section 196 – Promoting enmity between regions •Section 352 – Criminal intimidation of Telangana’s political and cultural identity •Section 353 – Public mischief likely to disturb peace and incite unrest,” wrote the BRS leader.

It is to be seen if action is taken.