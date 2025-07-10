School bus catches fire in Telangana’s Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Students of the Delhi Public School (DPS) escaped unhurt after their school bus caught fire in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Thursday, July 9.

The incident occurred in Kistareddypet village under Ameenpur municipality. Students managed to debeard the bus before it was engulfed if fire. The incident occurred while the driver was picking up students this morning.

“The incident occurred while some students were boarding the bus, a watchman of the appartment noticed sparks near the battery and alerted the driver.” A police official told the media. He further said that after being alerted, fire engines arrived at the spot and doused the fire.

“This is a newly registered vehicle and the fire was caused due to some issue with the battery. No student was harmed in the accident,” the police official added.

In a similar incident in May this year, a private bus caught fire on the Suryapet -Khammam highway on Friday, May 30. The incident occurred near Mothey village in Suryapet district.

According to the bus driver, the vehicle’s tyre burst when the bus was heading to Khammam, igniting sparks that caused the fire accident. The flames quickly engulfed the vehicle, turning it to ashes.

No passengers were on board at the time of the incident. The driver, who was alone, managed to escape by jumping out of the bus, averting any casualties. The alert driver noticed the danger early and acted swiftly.