BRS leader threatens V-C of Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam, held

Hyderabad: Sultan Bazar police on Thursday arrested a BRS leader for allegedly threatening the Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam, and obstructing her from performing duties.

As per the complaint filed by the V-C M Vijjulatha, the accused, Gaddam Srinivas Yadav, entered her office on July 1 at 12:45 pm. He requested the V-C to felicitate him as he had been doing a lot of social work, providing free education and scholarships to girl students. The accused is a contender for an MLA ticket from the Goshamahal constituency.

The complaint further states that the V-C agreed to his request, but demanded that he sponsors some of the economically and socially weak students in Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam. She also told him that they were ready to felicitate since it was beneficial to their students.

However, the V-C’s demand irritated the BRS leader and he turned angry. He raised his voice and started threatening the V-C, saying, “You are very proud. I have my eyes on you. What sort of V-C are you? Do you think you are an IAS or IPS?” Subsequently, the V-C asked her to leave the office as she was busy with her official duty, but he did not listen to her.

Based on the V-C complaint, police filed a case against Gaddam Srinivas Yadav and took him into custody.