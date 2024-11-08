BRS leaders detained in Nalgonda during Telangana CM’s Musi padayatra

Hyderabad: A few Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders in Nalgonda were detained and put under house arrest in Nalgonda on Friday, November 8 during Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s Musi Padayatra.

As the BRS leaders prepared to protest the chief minister’s Padayatra, the Telangana police detained them. Some of the leaders put under house arrest include former MLAs K Prabhakar Reddy, Chirumurthy Lingayah and Bhupal Reddy.

Condemning the house arrest, former Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao said that the Musi Padayatra is “like a funeral arranged for a murderer.”

He blamed the Congress party for the current state of the Musi river. In A post on X, Rao questioned chief minister Revanth over Musi, “Isn’t the Congress’s 50-year rule the reason why Musi has turned into a pile of dirt?” he asked.

The former Telangana health minister further criticised the Musi Padayatra, claiming it would not benefit the chief minister.

He termed the Musi Riverfront development as a sin and said, “The Congress government’s sin won’t be washed away even if the Padayatra has been organised to clean the Telangana government’s image.”

“Why would you demolish houses in Hyderabad and carry out a Padayatra in Nalgonda?” Rao asked the chief minister.

Revanth Reddy announced Musi Padayatra on his Birthday

Earlier this month, CM Revanth Reddy announced that he would take up the Musi Padayatra, during which he would inspect areas surrounding the Musi River, beginning from the Kattamayi temple near the bridge.

A route has been established for him to proceed towards the Assifnagar canal.

During this tour, Revanth Reddy will interact with farmers, fishermen, and various community members in the Musi catchment area to gather feedback on the impact of pollution in the river. Reddy is also expected to visit the Shiva Lingam located at Bhimalingam.

Local authorities, including MP Chama Kiran Kumar Reddy and Collector Hanumanth Rao, inspected the site for a public meeting related to the Musi rejuvenation initiative.