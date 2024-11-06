Telangana: Revanth to hold padayatra along Musi on his birthday

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy will undertake a padayatra along the Musi River as part of a rejuvenation initiative on November 8, coinciding with his birthday.

He will first visit the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta with his family before starting the river journey.

The tour will commence from the Sangem Bridge in the Valigonda mandal, where local MLAs are organizing a corner meeting.

The chief minister plans to inspect areas surrounding the Musi River, beginning from the Kattamayi temple near the bridge.

A route has been established for him to proceed towards the Assifnagar canal.

During this tour, Revanth Reddy will interact with farmers, fishermen, and various community members in the Musi catchment area to gather feedback on the impact of pollution in the river.

Arrangements are also being made for a prayer ceremony at the Shiva Lingam located at Bhimalingam.

Local authorities, including MP Chama Kiran Kumar Reddy and Collector Hanumanth Rao, have inspected the site for a public meeting related to the revival initiative.