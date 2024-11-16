BRS leaders hold all night vigil at KTR’s home amid arrest fears

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have been holding nightly vigils at the residence of party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for the past three nights. This gathering, which includes prominent figures like T Harish Rao in response to concerns over the potential arrest of KTR related to the Lagcherla incident.

As tensions rise within the party, BRS leaders are strategising to prevent any police action against KTR.

They are actively communicating with KCR and discussing possible government strategies under Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, reported TNIE.

Vikarabad violence

A violent attack on government officials, including Vikarabad District Collector Pratheek Jain, during a public hearing on land acquisition for a pharmaceutical unit took place in Lagcherla, Vikarabad, on November 11.

The attack occurred when officials visited Lagcherla village to gather public opinions, resulting in injuries to some officials and disruption of the proceedings.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, particularly its working president KTR, has been implicated in the incident.

According to police reports, former BRS legislator Patnam Narender Reddy allegedly confessed to orchestrating the attack as part of a “criminal conspiracy” aimed at destabilising the Telangana government for political gains.

The remand report claims that Narender Reddy acted under the directions of KTR and other senior BRS leaders.

This accusation has led to increased political tensions and speculation about potential arrests of BRS leaders, including KTR.