‘Arrest me’, says KTR to Telangana CM on Vikarabad violence

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, November 14, asked Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to arrest him for “supporting the voiceless.”

KTR was questioning the detention of farmers in Vikarabad for protesting against the proposed pharma city in Kodangal. He said that he is ready to be imprisoned for raising his voice for the “voiceless” and walk into jail with his head held high.

He further took a dig at the chief minister for alleging conspiracy in the Vikarabad violence over the proposed pharma city.

Responding to the alleged conspiracy, KTR said that for a man caught in a bribery case, everything seems to be a conspiracy. The former Telangana IT minister shared a list of incidents since the Congress gained power in Telangana, sarcastically stating that all of these are “conspiracies”.

Further slamming Revanth, he said, “Farmers protesting against your son-in-law’s pharma company will be a conspiracy; farmers not bowing down to your brother’s threats is a conspiracy; Two people talking on the phone is a conspiracy.”

In a post on X, the Sircilla MLA attacked Revanth saying he lives in fear, “Everything is a conspiracy, because you live in fear! Every single breathing moment of your life, you live in fear!”

Former Kodangal BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy has been accused of being the key conspirator in the incident of attack on government officials in Lagcherla village.

The incident took place during a public hearing held for acquiring land for Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) in that village. According to the remand report, Narendra has been accused of following orders of the BRS working president KTR.

Narender Reddy was sent to 14 days judicial remand on Wednesday, November 13, by JFCM court in Kodangal, after which he was taken to Cherlapally Jail.

The remand report further stated that Narender Reddy used his confidante and BRS mandal leader B Suresh to instigate the residents of Hakimpet, Polepally, Rotibanda Thanda, Pulicherla Thanda and Lagcherla village. He provided them with all financial and moral support to execute the pre-planned act of attacking the government officials with an ‘intent to kill’ them.

Narender Reddy allegedly informed his followers that a ‘prominent leader’ in their party would look after them by supporting them in all ways. He has been charged with abetting the other accused to destabilise the government by gaining political mileage in the process.

Narender Reddy has reportedly confessed to having perpetrated a criminal conspiracy, and has been in regular touch with Suresh, to assess the execution of their acts.