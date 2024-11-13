Lagcherla violence: Ex-BRS MLA took orders from KTR, says remand report

Hyderabad: Former Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy has been accused of being the key conspirator in the incident of attack on government officials in Lagcherla village of Kodangal constituency having followed the orders from BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), as per the remand report of the police.

Narender Reddy was sent to 14 days judicial remand on Wednesday, November 13, by JFCM court in Kodangal, after which he was taken to Cherlapally Jail.

Narender Reddy has been charged as the key conspirator behind the attack on government officials including Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain, at Lagcherla village of Dudyal mandal. The incident took place during a public hearing held for acquiring land for Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) in that village.

As per the remand report, Narender Reddy used his confidante and BRS mandal leader B Suresh to instigate the residents of Hakimpet, Polepally, Rotibanda Thanda, Pulicherla Thanda and Lagcherla villages, by giving him all the financial and moral support to execute the pre-planned act of attacking the government officials with an ‘intent to kill’ them.

Narender Reddy allegedly informed his followers that a ‘prominent leader’ in their party would look after them by supporting them in all ways. He has been charged with abetting the other accused to destabilise the government by gaining political mileage in the process.

As per the remand report, Narender Reddy has confessed to have perpetrated a criminal conspiracy, and has been in regular touch with Suresh, to assess the execution of their acts.

Prime accused Narender Reddy allegedly spoke to the accused Suresh 84 times since September 1, with the most recent one being on November 11.

Narender Reddy has been charged under section 61 (2), 191 (2) (3), 126 (2), 127 (2), 132, 109 r/w 190 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), section 3 of PDPP Act, and section 128 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Narender Reddy has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and related acts. These include Section 61 (2), which pertains to punishment for certain offences; Section 191 (2)(3), related to giving false evidence; Section 126 (2), addressing unlawful assembly; Section 127 (2), which involves punishment for rioting; Section 132, concerning disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant; and Section 109 r/w 190, which pertains to abetment of an offence.

Additionally, he is charged under Section 3 of the PDPP Act, which relates to the Prevention of Damage to Public Property, and Section 128 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), concerning offences against public safety and security.