BRS leaders protest against merger of Rajendra Nagar with GHMC

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a protest against merger of Rajendra Nagar constituency with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

BRS leaders and party workers alleged that the inclusion of suburban areas into GHMC limits was done without seeking public opinion.

As part of their demonstration, they burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The party urged the government to immediately withdraw its decision and conduct a proper consultation process by collecting public opinion before proceeding further with any merger plans.