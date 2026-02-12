BRS leaders protest against merger of Rajendra Nagar with GHMC

As part of their demonstration, they burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2026 12:06 pm IST
BRS leaders protest under the bridge against Rajendra Nagar's integration with GHMC.
BRS leaders protest under the bridge against Rajendra Nagar's integration with GHMC.

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a protest against merger of Rajendra Nagar constituency with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

BRS leaders and party workers alleged that the inclusion of suburban areas into GHMC limits was done without seeking public opinion.

As part of their demonstration, they burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The party urged the government to immediately withdraw its decision and conduct a proper consultation process by collecting public opinion before proceeding further with any merger plans.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2026 12:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button