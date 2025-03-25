BRS MLA accuses Congress govt of neglecting Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA KP Vivekanand Goud accused that Greater Hyderabad has been neglected for the past 16 months.

During the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly on Monday, March 24, discussions continued regarding the annual budget for 2025-26.

Vivekanand stated that while Rs 2,654 crores were allocated to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the last budget, only Rs 1,200 crores were released.

He pointed out that Rs 3,385 crores were earmarked for the Water Board but only Rs 800 crores were provided for loans.

He highlighted that only 25 percent of the funds allocated to Greater Hyderabad by various agencies last year were actually delivered.

“Hyderabad is being neglected under the guise of ‘Future City.’ Despite proposals for Rs 7,582 crores in this budget for GHMC, only Rs 3,101 crores were allocated. Water scarcity has begun in the city. If the drainage systems had been completed, there would not have been issues with drinking water. Why has no action been taken against the contractor of the retaining wall of the drainage system that collapsed?” he questioned.

Hyderabad’s growth will astonish western countries: Sridhar Babu

Minister Sridhar Babu assured that they will develop Hyderabad to a level that will astonish Western countries.

He stated in the Legislative Assembly during discussions on municipal budgets that despite obstacles created by previous governments with the Centre leading to delays in practical projects, their government is taking action to resolve pending issues at the Centre.

He mentioned ongoing projects like expanding HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority), constructing radial roads between RRR and ORR (Outer Ring Road), and initiating Metro Phase II.

He also highlighted plans to improve living standards through Musi River beautification and announced the establishment of 18 new municipalities.

Congress MLA Lakshman Kumar remarked that their government has made historic decisions for the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs).

He noted that they have introduced an SC sub-plan law and credited chief minister Revanth Reddy for being the first to implement a Supreme Court ruling.

He accused the previous BRS government of completely neglecting SC and ST sub-plans.