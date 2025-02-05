BRS MLA detained en route protest against dumping ground in Telangana village

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Sunitha Laxma Reddy was detained by the police en route to a protest against a dumping ground in Pyaranagar village of Gummadidala mandal in Sangareddy district on Wednesday, February 5.

The Narsapur MLA had come to the village with a large number of BRS party leaders in an attempt to meet the villagers but was stopped by the police and detained under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Tensions prevailed in the village as the BRS leaders raised slogans while being escorted away in police cars.

The villagers are opposing the construction of a dumping ground on 150 acres of land reportedly despite a status quo order by the Telangana High Court. “The villagers have gone to the court, which had ordered status quo. Raviryala Cheruvu in Narsapur which irrigates 1,000 acres will get polluted,” alleged Sunitha Laxma Reddy.

Also Read Seethakka faces protest over dumping yard in Hyderabad’s Peerzadiguda

People from neighbouring villages have also expressed concerns over their crops being polluted because of the waste.

Villagers have alleged that people were arrested from their houses in the middle of the night when the GHMC trucks arrived with waste-carrying vehicles to begin the dump yard construction, on Tuesday. The construction was then carried ahead amid heavy security deployment.