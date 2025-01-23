Seethakka faces protest over dumping yard in Hyderabad’s Peerzadiguda

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development minister Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka faced protests from locals during her visit to Peerzadiguda in the Medchal district on Wednesday, January 22.

She was there to inaugurate a Solid Waste Management (SWM) machine at a dumping yard, which has been a contentious issue for local residents.

The community has long demanded the removal of the dumping yard, expressing concerns about health risks for themselves and their children due to the waste management practices in the area.

Locals confront Seethakka

Local residents confronted the minister, questioning why a new machine was being introduced when they have consistently called for the dumping yard’s closure.

They voiced their distress over the adverse health effects caused by the site. In solidarity with the protesters, local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders joined the demonstration.

In response to the escalating protests, Minister Seethakka engaged with the demonstrators, assuring them that she would escalate their concerns to the district collector.

Police intervene to disperse crowd

However, as tensions remained high and protesters continued their agitation, police intervened to disperse the crowd.

Despite the unrest, minister Seethakka proceeded with the inauguration of the SWM machine, which was established in collaboration with ITC.

During her speech, she emphasized the need for modern technology to effectively manage solid waste generated from residential areas and reiterated her commitment to utilizing advanced methods for waste disposal and recycling.