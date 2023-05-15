BRS MLA exudes confidence in scoring hat-trick in next Assembly polls

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Jeevan Reddy has exuded confidence that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will secure a hat-trick victory in the next Assembly elections and Telangana people will not fall prey for the cheap politics of both BJP and Congress parties.

He said the BRS would create a history by securing power for the third consecutive term in the ensuing Telangana Assembly election.

In a release here on Sunday, the Armur MLA, Jeevan Reddy said that the downfall of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had begun from the Karnataka Assembly election and the Karnataka people made the BJP Mukt South India.

Since the day one Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assumed power, the union government has been working for the interests of corporate forces, ignoring the welfare of the people, Jeevan Reddy pointed out.

Stating that the election result of Karnataka Assembly will not impact the Telangana politics, the BRS MLA said that the people of Telangana were with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and there would be no place for both BJP and Congress parties in Telangana.

He further said that TPCC president Revanth Reddy was an illusion that the Congress party would be securing power in the ensuing Assembly election and said that both national parties- Congress and BJP would not secure even deposits in the majority of the Assembly segments.