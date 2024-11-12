BRS MLA holds Jagtial padayatra over Telangana govt’s unmet promises to farmers

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Korutla MLA, Dr Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday, November 12, initiated a padayatra in the Jagtial district of Telangana to mount pressure on the government over its unfulfilled promises to farmers.

The padayatra began from Korutla town and is expected to be joined by Siddipet MLA and former Telangana health minister T Harish Rao at Chelgal. Kumar alleged that the government failed to waive crop loans and provide Rythu Bharosa and a Rs 500 bonus to paddy farmers.

Also Read Students protest over poor quality food at Telangana govt hostel

The BRS MLA further said that not only farmers, but all sections of the society, including women, students, unemployed youth, pensioners and others were unhappy with the Congress government.

BRS MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar takes out rally in Korutla . Demanding Telangana government to fulfill its promises. #Telangana #Jagtial #BRS #CMRevanthReddy pic.twitter.com/oZ7D0r9Iq7 — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) November 12, 2024

Balakonda MLA, Vemula Prashant Reddy, who joined the Padayatra attacked Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy stating that the CM’s mouth is as stinky as the Musi river. He claimed that the padayatra is being carried out to raise issues faced by the farmers in Telangana.