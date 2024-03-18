BRS MLAs meet Telangana speaker, seek to disqualify Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: A delegation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) met the Telangana speaker, on Monday, March 18, seeking the disqualification of former party MLA Danam Nagender after he joined Congress.

The delegation led by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy submitted a plea to the speaker seeking Danam Nagender’s disqualification after he joined the Congress, despite winning the seat while he was with the BRS party.

While Nagender’s departure was expected, given that the Congress was likely to poach MLAs to increase its numbers, Ranjith Reddy’s defection just before the Lok Sabha polls is a surprise.

It may be noted that Ranjith Reddy had made his debut as a BRS MP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and had defeated Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who was then in the Congress (he has joined BJP since).

Over the last few weeks, the BRS has seen back-to-back defections. Prior to this, its Nagarkurnool and Zaheerabad MPs had both quit and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With the ongoing developments, it seems like the fight in Telangana is likely to be between the BJP and Congress.

Prior to this, speculation was also rife earlier this week that Medchal MLA and ex-BRS minister Malla Reddy would join the Congress. However, he dismissed it and stated he would not be leaving the BRS.