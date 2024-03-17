Blow to BRS as Khairtabad MLA, Chevella MP join Congress in Telangana

Hyderabad: In another blow to the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), its sitting Chevella MP Dr Ranjith Reddy and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender both formally joined the ruling Congress on Sunday, March 17.

While Nagender’s departure was expected, given that the Congress was likely to poach MLAs to increase its numbers, Ranjith Reddy’s defection just before the Lok Sabha polls is a surprise.

Over the last few weeks, the BRS has seen back-to-back defections. Prior to this, its Nagarkurnool and Zaheerabad MPs had both quit and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With the ongoing developments, it seems like the fight in Telangana is likely to be between the BJP and Congress.

The BRS, which lost the Assembly polls to the Congress last year, might be restricted to a handful of seats at best.

Prior to this, speculation was also rife earlier this week that Medchal MLA and ex-BRS minister Malla Reddy would join the Congress. However, he dismissed it and stated he would not be leaving the BRS. It may be noted that Ranjith Reddy had made his debut as a BRS MP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and had defeated Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who was then in the Congress (he has joined BJP since).

Sunday’s development however is a big blow to the BRS, given that Danam Nagender is considered to be a big player in the Greater Hyderabad area.

Having started his career from the Congress, he defected to the BRS, and has now returned back to the grand old party. Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats, of which the BRS had won nine in the previous 2019 polls. The Congress, BJP and AIMIM had won three, four and one respectively in the last general elections.