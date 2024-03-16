BRS trying to gain sympathy with Kavitha’s arrest: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Calling the Delhi Liquor scam “a lengthy TV serial”, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, March 16, questioned the timing behind Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He added that the pink party is trying to gain sympathy from her arrest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections slated to begin in April.

Stating that Kavitha’s arrest is an “election stunt”, the Congress chief minister said that she was 24 hours before the Election Commission of India issued the notification for the Lok Sabha election on Saturday. “Why is (BRS supremo and ex-CM) KCR maintaining silence on his daughter Kavitha’s arrest/ KCR has not condemned the arrest and also no statement is released on his daughter’s arrest so far. What does KCR’s silence signify?,” questioned Revanth during a press conference at his residence.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also in Hyderabad for a rally on Friday, March 15, the same day the ED arrived in Hyderabad to arrest Kavitha. “The BRS and BJP are staging political dramas only to damage the Congress politically. Telangana society is watching the political drama. Modi insulted Telangana and has no right to utter even a single word on Telangana,” said Revanth Reddy.

He also demanded BJP leaders to answer why a probe was not ordered into KCR’s :corruption in the last 10 years”. Stating that his government has already ordered a judicial probe in alleged corruption pertaining to the state’s Kaleswaram irrigation project, Revanth Reddy said that action will be taken based on the report.

“My government will not resort to vendetta politics. Will not spare anyone who indulged in corrupt practices. If they think to oust my government, no one will be left in their parties before they wake up from their beds. The Congress is sure to be in power for ten years,” said chief minister Revanth.