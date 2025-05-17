BRS MLAs slam Hyderabad Metro fare hike in open letter to CM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs on Saturday, May 17, strongly condemned the recent Hyderabad Metro Rail fare hike, calling it a “cruel economic burden” on the city’s poor and middle-class commuters. In an open letter addressed to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the legislators demanded the immediate withdrawal of the fare increase.

Hyderabad Metro fare hike to hit daily commuters

The letter noted that lakhs of daily metro passengers, including students, employees, and daily wage worker,s depend on affordable and reliable metro services. The recent ticket price hike, which reportedly raises fares by Rs 10 to Rs 20, could add an extra Rs 500 to Rs 600 in monthly expenses per commuter.

“Hyderabad, one of the fastest-growing cities in India, deserves a robust, subsidised public transportation system, not one designed for private profits,” the MLAs wrote. They cited global examples like Singapore, Berlin, and Tokyo, where governments ensure public transport remains accessible through subsidies.

The BRS MLAs also criticised the Congress government’s broader economic policies, noting rising fuel and essential commodity prices that have already stretched household budgets. “The additional Hyderabad Metro fare hike would further strain struggling families,” they added.

Pointing to Karnataka’s experience, the letter noted that the Congress-led government there implemented a steep 100 percent metro fare hike, resulting in a 13 percent drop in ridership. “Under public pressure, even the Karnataka CM was forced to intervene and reverse the decision,” they wrote.

BRS MLAs warn of worsening traffic, pollution

The MLAs warned that if metro fares remain unaffordable, many commuters may switch to road transport, worsening traffic congestion and pollution. “This isn’t just a financial issue, it’s about sustainable urban mobility,” they stressed.

They also accused the government of failing to expand metro connectivity to underserved areas and turning public transport into a profit-driven venture. “Your government is making announcements about Hyderabad metro expansion while failing to operate the existing system efficiently. The people are watching and laughing,” they remarked.

The letter was signed by Hyderabad-based BRS MLAs Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, T Padma Rao Goud, Maganti Gopinath, KP Vivekanand, D Sudheer Reddy, M Krishna Rao, Mutha Gopal, Kaleru Venkatesh, Bandaru Lakshma Reddy, and Marri Rajasekhar Reddy.















