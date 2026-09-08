BRS MLCs suspended for rest of Monsoon Session

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLCs Tata Madhusudhan and N Naveen Kumar Reddy were suspended on Tuesday, September 8, for the remainder of the Legislative Council session for alleged derogatory remarks made by them against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy announced the suspension of the two members following a motion moved by Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu.

State Congress president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud demanded the immediate suspension of the two members from the Council, while other members also condemned the alleged abusive comments against Speaker Kumar, who is a Dalit leader.

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Goud said people of Telangana would not forgive if the presence of the two members continued in the House.

Babu said he is moving the motion to suspend Madhusudhan and Reddy from the services of the House for the remainder of the session, keeping in view the mood of the House.

The alleged derogatory remarks of Madhusudhan triggered a massive political row and rocked the proceedings of the Assembly on September 7 and 8.

Earlier in the day, the two BRS MLCs were arrested in connection with a case registered against them over alleged derogatory remarks against the Speaker. However, a local court rejected their remand.

Also Read BRS MLC’s remarks against Speaker rock Telangana Assembly

Madhusudhan on Monday contended that he did not make any derogatory comments against the Speaker.

Meanwhile, a dramatic scene unfolded at the Legislative Council’s Media Point when marshals stopped Madhusudhan as he addressed the media and forcibly removed him, despite his resistance.

The action of the marshals apparently came as rules state that suspended MLCs cannot address the media on the premises of the House.