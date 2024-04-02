BRS, Modi govt neglected Gulf workers: Telangana Congress

The ruling Congress said that it has started paying the Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to families of Gulf workers who have died abroad.

Hyderabad: The Congress here alleged that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre cheated Gulf workers for the last 10 years by not fulfilling promises made for their welfare.

BM Vinod Kumar, chairman of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) Non-Resident Indians cell said that the ruling Congress government in Telangana has started the payment of Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to families of migrant workers who died in Gulf countries.

“Both (ex-Telangana chief minister) KCR (K Chandrasekhar Rao) and (Prime Minister) Modi have betrayed Gulf workers. Chief minister Revanth Reddy is committed to the implementation of Gulf promises in 100 days,” said Vinod Kumar while addressing a press conference on Tuesday
at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

TPCC NRI Cell convener Singireddy Naresh Reddy also said that BRS committed “a serious betrayal of trust” by not giving the ex-gratia of Rs.5 lakh to families of people who had died in the Gulf, and by not announcing a comprehensive NRI policy. and not setting up a welfare board for Gulf workers.

“Modi visited the six Arab Gulf countries several times, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain in the capacity of the Prime Minister. Most of the bilateral agreements between India and the Gulf countries are trade agreements only,” stated Singireddy.

