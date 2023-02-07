BRS MP gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss Hindenburg-Adani

Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K Keshav Rao on Tuesday gave suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding a discussion on the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises.

In his notice to the Chairman, the BRS MP expressed his desire for a discussion on the issue and said, “That this House suspend the Rules, pertaining to Business listed in today’s (7.2.2023) Agenda and take up discussion of Hindenburg Report on M/s Adani Enterprises and other companies of his group.”

“Sir, The report exposes the dangers to which the Indian people and economy are subjected to and merit immediate discussion, adjourning today’s list of Business in the House, as sought,” it added.

The concerned report is from US-based Hindenburg Research that surfaced on January 24 and claimed that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

According to a statement by the Adani Group, the Adani portfolio and the Adani verticals are focused on bringing India into the global economy and nation-building. In the summary of the long response by Adani Group, it said the report was “nothing but a lie”.

The report, however, triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies.

The budget session of Parliament started on January 31 this year with the joint Address by President Droupadi Murmu. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

Since then there has been no business in Parliament because of the continued logjam over the Adani issue. The Opposition has demanded that the government should come up and respond in Parliament about the Adani stock issue following which disruption has been witnessed in both Houses.

The opposition parties are going to meet today at 10 am to “decide the day’s strategy” regarding their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Adani Issue.

“Today Oppn parties meet at 10 am to decide the day’s strategy. No effort from the Govt to break the logjam caused by its refusal to allow Oppn to even raise its demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam. Oppn wants Parliament to function, but Modi Sarkar is afraid!”, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

On Monday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm and then for the day.

This is the third day of the logjam in Parliament over the opposition’s demand for the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Congress held nationwide protests outside State Bank of India (SBI) branches and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices on February 6, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter.

It is being argued by the opposition that the investment of the Adani group in public sector banks such as the SBI and LIC has had a big impact on the savings of the middle class.