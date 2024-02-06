Telangana: BRS MP Venkatesh, BRS leader Jeevan Reddy join Congress   

Hyderabad: In a setback to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BRS Lok Sabha MP B Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta from the Peddapalli constituency, along with former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board member Manne Jeevan Reddy, has defected to Congress party on Tuesday, February 6.

కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే గారిని కలిసిన పార్టీలో చేరిన BRS పెద్దపల్లి ఎంపీ వెంకటేష్ నేత



BRS Peddapally MP Venkatesh Netha joined the party and met Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge@BVenkateshNetha pic.twitter.com/dDimRWQHRf — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) February 6, 2024

They were formally invited into the party fold on Tuesday in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Also Read Ex-dy CM Rajaiah resigns from BRS ahead of LS polls

Following their induction into the Congress, Venkatesh, along with deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and KC Venugopal, met with AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge.

The development came hours before the meeting of Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) headed by Revanth Reddy to take up scrutiny of the applications received from ticket aspirants.

Former BRS MLA T Rajaiah from the Station Ghanpur constituency also resigned from the BRS and is expected to join the Congress party.

The party has received a total of 306 applications from all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Gaddam Vamshi, son of Congress MLA from Chennur, Gaddam Vivek, has applied for ticket from Peddapalli.

Vivek had quit BJP to join Congress a few days before Assembly elections and secured a ticket from Chennur.

Vivek was elected to Lok Sabha from Peddapalli in 2009 as Congress candidate. His father and former Union minister late G. Venkat Swamy was a four-time MP from Peddapalli.

In 2019, Venkatesh was elected from Peddapalli constituency, defeating his nearest rival Agam Chandrasekhar of the Congress party by a majority of over 95,000 votes.

BRS had won nine Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019. The BJP had bagged four seats and Congress three seats. The AIMIM had retained Hyderabad.