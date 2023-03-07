BRS names its MLC candidates under MLA quota

Hyderabad: BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced the names of Deshapathi Srinivas, K Naveen Kumar, and Challa Venkatrami Reddy as MLC candidates under the MLA quota for the State Legislative Council.

They were instructed to file the nominations on Thursday.

Following the decision, the BRS chief directed Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and BRS general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to handle the necessary arrangements.

Meanwhile, the names of the two MLC candidates under the Governor quota will be announced following the cabinet meeting on Thursday at Pragathi Bhavan.

KCR retained K Naveen Kumar for the MLC seat while giving two new candidates the opportunity. Deshapathi Srinivas is a poet and currently works as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the chief minister’s office, Challa Venktrami Reddy is a former Jogulamba Gadwal district MLA from Alampur.