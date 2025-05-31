BRS neglected tribals of Telangana: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud

He alleged the previous government filed false cases against the tribals for defending their lands.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st May 2025 5:34 pm IST
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Kumar Goud addresses a press conference
Mahesh Kumar Goud

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of neglecting the tribal community.

Addressing a meeting in Khammam, he alleged the previous government filed false cases against the tribals for defending their lands and neglecting their rights under the Recognition of Forest Rights Act.

Recalling that the late Indira Gandhi was the first Prime Minister of India to recognise tribal hamlets (Thandas) and settlements in Telangana, he said, “Indira Gandhi brought in the Telangana Land Reforms (Ceiling on Agricultural Holdings) Act, 1973, to empower tribal communities. This Congress government has consistently uplifted Telangana’s tribal communities by offering targeted support and welfare schemes, including free bus travel for women, the distribution of subsidised rice, to name a few.”

MS Creative School

Lauding the Revath Reddy government for completing the caste-based census, Goud said that the government is actively working for the socio-economic upliftment of SC and ST communities.

“The Indira Solar-Giri Jal Vikasam scheme has opened a new chapter in the lives of tribal people. Under the ROFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, the Congress government granted land ownership rights to 2.30 lakh tribal farmers over 6.69 lakh acres,” he said.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st May 2025 5:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button