BRS never conducted competitive exams properly: K Laxman

Hyderabad: National president for Bharatiya Janata Party’s OBC Morcha and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr K Laxman criticised chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “playing cheap politics over the suicide of Marri Pravallika”, who ended her life at a hostel at Ashoknagar on Friday night.

“CM KCR is using the police to defame the girl. The DCP Central zone should be suspended and not the inspector for defaming and shaming the girl and her family through baseless comments without having sufficient evidence or post-mortem report in hand,” said D Laxman.

“Is it right to defame and dishonour a family in distress? No one with humanity will act and talk like KTR. You have a history of not conducting a single competitive exam properly,” he said.

He said it is the responsibility of the state government to maintain peace and security. Thirty lakh people were cheated with the conduct of public service commission exams and paper leak scams.

Targeting the BRS government, Dr Laxman said, schools where the poor study are closing down in the State and parents’ anxiety about their children’s future has increased. “Along with the family of Pravallika, the unemployed will fight until justice is done,” he said.