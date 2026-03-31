BRS offers support to retired govt employees protesting in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) town president Challa Harishankar demanded that the state government immediately release the benefits of all retired government employees.

The members of the Karimnagar branch of the Retired Employees Association of Telangana held a protest in the city on Tuesday, March 31, to pressure the government to release their benefits.

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Harishankar, who offered his support to the retired employees, said that they have served the people a lot and have been facing serious difficulties as the government has not released the money they saved during their service.

“There are 25,000 retired employees. They may have saved for their children’s marriage after retirement or for building a house,” he said, accusing the Congress government of neglecting them.

He said that it was very sad to know about 50 retired employees who have died due to mental distress in the past two-and-a-half years, having been deprived of their retirement benefits.

On the other hand, he alleged, the state government has released around Rs 63,000 crore for commissions in contracts.

“On behalf of retired employees, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao spoke in the Assembly in support of the rights of retired employees,” he noted.

