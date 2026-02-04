BRS plunged Telangana into debt, Congress correcting flaws: Minister

Hyderabad: Minister for Employment and Labour Vivek Venkataswamy criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Kalvakuntla family for plunging Telangana into debt and reiterated that the Congress government is rectifying the flaws of the previous government.

Speaking to Congress party candidates of Medak Municipality on Monday, Venkataswamy, who is also te Medak Parliament election in-charge said, “They (BRS) collected commissions in the name of projects and increased their personal and party assets.”

He alleged that the Kalvakuntla (KCR’s) family’s assets have grown to astronomical proportions and that the pink party has deposits of 800 crores. Megha Krishna Reddy, who is the head of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, gave Rs 400 crores in electoral bonds to BRS, he said.

Also Read What are electoral bonds and why BJP wanted them under veil

On 2 BHK houses, Venkataswamy said the funds did not go to the poor, but were provided to KCR, his son KTR, daughter K Kavitha, and his son-in-law to build farmhouses on hundreds of acres of land.

“No one is refuting the allegations made by Kavitha because all of them are true,” he said.

He alleged that the BRS party government plunged the wealthy state into a debt of 8 lakh crores. “With an income of only one lakh crores, it is not even enough to cover the interest,” he said, adding, “The Congress government is slowly correcting the financial situation.”

Venkataswamy highlighted the Congress government’s initiatives, saying, “We are implementing the free bus scheme for women. We have spent 9,000 crores on this scheme so far. Women are saving 3,000 rupees per month.”

He said that the BRS government did not issue ration cards to a single person during its ten-year rule, but Congress has sanctioned ration cards to eligible poor people.

“We will also sanction pensions to eligible individuals. We are providing fine rice to the poor on ration cards. We are spending 13,000 crores for this,” he stated.

Under the Women’s Empowerment scheme, he said, the government has sanctioned Rs 23,000 crores to women’s self-help groups under bank linkage and disbursed interest-free loans. “As promised to women, we will soon implement a scheme to provide women with 2,500 rupees per month,” he assured.

Minister Vivek Venkataswamy said that the Chief Minister reviewed the municipal elections segment-wise.

“While Congress party candidates are expected to win 80 per cent of the councillor seats in the state, we are confident of winning 90 per cent in Medak,” he said.

He added that there is a positive atmosphere in Medak and that they will win 29 seats in the Medak municipality. “For development work to happen, Congress must win,” he declared.