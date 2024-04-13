BRS prevented Danam from land grab, Revanth gifted it to him: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that until Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender was in BRS, the party had ensured that he didn’t grab a piece of land, and as soon as he joined the Congress, he got it as a “gift” from chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

He made this allegation during an interview with a news channel on Friday, April 12.

To prove his point, he said that certain pictures and videos of a piece of land on Road No 3, Banjara Hills, valued at Rs 20 crore were going viral on social media lately.

Rao claimed that Nagender had tried to encroach upon a piece of land measuring 700 square yards located behind his house during the BRS government, but government officials had gone there in March and placed a board and secured the land by marking it as government land.

“However, as soon as Nagender joined Congress, that board was removed and the land was grabbed by him,” Rao alleged.

Terming Nagender’s allegations against BRS laughable, Rao opined that the media making the allegations of a person like him was unfortunate.