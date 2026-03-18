BRS protests at Telangana Assembly over maize procurement

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators held a protest at the Telangana Assembly demanding the government procure maize at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The BRS moved an adjournment motion accusing the Congress government of negligence in maize procurement.

The MLAs and MLCs also demanded that the farmers be given a Rs 500 bonus as promised by the Telangana government. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) and Harish Rao led the protest at the Gunpark.

The BRS leaders marched towards the Assembly, raising slogans such as “No farmers, no state” and “Give Rs 500 bonus to farmers”.

Videos shared on social media showed the BRS leaders walking towards the Assembly while raising slogans.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators held a protest at the Telangana Assembly demanding the government procure maize at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).



The BRS moved an adjournment motion accusing the Congress government of negligence in maize procurement.



The MLAs and… pic.twitter.com/pfKL2CCcCT — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 18, 2026

Earlier, the legislators were denied entry to the Assembly hall. Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao reportedly suffered minor injuries during the protest.