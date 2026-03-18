BRS protests at Telangana Assembly over maize procurement

The BRS moved an adjournment motion accusing the Congress government of negligence in maize procurement.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th March 2026 1:24 pm IST
BR legislators march to the Telangana Assembly
BR legislators march to the Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators held a protest at the Telangana Assembly demanding the government procure maize at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The BRS moved an adjournment motion accusing the Congress government of negligence in maize procurement.

The MLAs and MLCs also demanded that the farmers be given a Rs 500 bonus as promised by the Telangana government. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) and Harish Rao led the protest at the Gunpark.

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The BRS leaders marched towards the Assembly, raising slogans such as “No farmers, no state” and “Give Rs 500 bonus to farmers”.

Videos shared on social media showed the BRS leaders walking towards the Assembly while raising slogans.

Earlier, the legislators were denied entry to the Assembly hall. Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao reportedly suffered minor injuries during the protest. 

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th March 2026 1:24 pm IST

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