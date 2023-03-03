BRS protests over LPG price hike continue for second day

Hyderabad: Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) protests across the state against the hike in price of cooking gas continued for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Ministers, MPs, state legislators and BRS leaders led the protest at various places.

On a call given by BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao, protests were organised in headquarters of all Assembly constituencies.

Carrying posters and raising slogans against the BJP-led government, the protestors either staged sit-ins or took out rallies. They also cooked food on firewood as a mark of protest.

The ruling party held a massive protest near Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund in Hyderabad. State Home minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali participated in the protest organised by local MLA Danam Nagender.

Large number of women with empty cylinders participated in the protest, demanding the Centre to roll-back the hike.

Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar led a huge protest in Khammam. He slammed the Modi government at the Centre for further burdening the common man with another hike in LPG price.

At Tallada in Khammam district, MLA Sandra Venkat Veeraiah led the protest. He carried firewood on his head as a symbolic protest.

Innovative protests were seen at some places as the protestors “hanged’ cylinders or carried out “funeral procession”.

Leading the protest at Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad, Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav demanded that the Modi government should step down for failing to check prices.

He alleged, “The government was increasing the prices of LPG to shield Ambani and Adani.”

Yadav claimed that the BJP will lose the 2024 elections.