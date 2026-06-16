BRS says Congress evicting 650 families from Secunderabad huts

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Manne Krishank on Tuesday, June 16, alleged that the Secunderabad Cantonment Board is threatening poor families residing in Ambedkar Huts (Mudfort Huts) and forcing them to vacate their homes within just 15 days.

The BRS leader said that bulldozers had been deployed on Tuesday to raze nearly 650 huts without any prior notice. The residents have been living there for the past 40 years, he said.

He assured the residents that his party would firmly stand with them and provide all necessary assistance to pursue legal remedies, including filing a petition in court and securing a stay order against any eviction or demolition.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Manne Krishank on Tuesday, June 16, alleged that the Secunderabad Cantonment Board is threatening poor families residing in Ambedkar Huts (Mudfort Huts) and forcing them to vacate their homes within just 15 days.



The BRS leader said that… pic.twitter.com/tyKvy1ak8S — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 16, 2026

Criticising the Congress government, he claimed that even though nearly three years had passed since it assumed office, not a single Indiramma House has been constructed in Hyderabad.

“Demolishing homes without providing any alternative rehabilitation is against the principles of humanity… a government that should be building houses for the poor appears interested only in demolishing the homes. If these huts are demolished, where are these families expected to go?” Krishank questioned.

“The bulldozer politics witnessed in Khammam are now being replicated in Hyderabad. BRS strongly opposes any attempt to turn Hyderabad into another Khammam,” he added.

Encroachment of Rs 800 crore govt land

In a letter dated June 14, Krishank had written to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking action against the alleged encroachment of eight acre of government land in Bowenpally and accused Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh of complicity in the matter.

He had alleged that the eight-acre land, valued at Rs 800 crore, had been kept aside for the construction of 6,000 Indiramma houses in 2025, but had now been fenced off and was under private occupation.

He criticised the MLA’s silence on the issue, saying that it was ironic that the MLA had made no public statement on land he had himself flagged for public housing.