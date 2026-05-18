BRS stages protest over water shortage in Hyderabad’s Qutbullapur

The protesters carried empty water bottles to highlight the drinking water shortage.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 1:32 pm IST
BRS stages protest over water shortage in Hyderabad
BRS stages protest over water shortage in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) women cadres from the Qutbullapur constituency staged a protest in front of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Water Works office at IDPL. The protest was held under the leadership of MLA KP Vivekananda.

The protesters carried empty water bottles to highlight the drinking water shortage.

During the dharna, Vivekananda criticised the Telangana government over the water supply situation in Hyderabad.

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He alleged that the city has been facing severe water shortage issues during the past three years.

According to Vivekananda, many homes are not receiving enough water pressure through pipelines.

The BRS leaders and cadres demanded immediate steps to solve the acute drinking water shortage in Hyderabad.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 1:32 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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