‘BRS stands with you strongly,’ KTR’s open letter to UoH students, environmentalists

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) voiced his strong support for the student-led movement to protect the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli forest at the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

In an open letter to the UoH students and environmentalists on Sunday, April 6, KTR accused the Congress-led government of deliberately distorting the environmental movement by spreading misleading narratives, such as plans to relocate the University of Hyderabad and replace the forest with an “Eco Park.” He labelled these moves a “deliberate conspiracy” designed to distract the public and silence a legitimate grassroots struggle.

“Movements born out of selflessness always succeed. Youth-led activism sets an example for the entire nation. The Kancha Gachibowli forest land must be permanently protected. The BRS stands in solidarity in protecting the ecologically rich area, which is home to hundreds of plant and animal species,” KTR wrote.

Reaffirming BRS’s commitment, KTR vowed to continue the fight until the government fully withdraws all plans to auction or develop the land.

The BRS leader also claimed the state government had secret plans to shift the University of Hyderabad to a proposed Fourth City, and accused CM Revanth and Congress leaders of acting more like real estate agents than public servants.

“For over 50 years, the University of Hyderabad campus has symbolized environmental harmony and academic excellence, far more valuable than any artificial Eco Park,” KTR said. “Dismantling it in the name of development is a betrayal of our future,” he added.

He also cited past Supreme Court interventions in halting environmental violations, reminding citizens that while a key phase of the struggle has seen success, the broader battle is far from over.

“Until then, this fight will go on. Together, we will protect Kanche Gachibowli for our future generations,” KTR concluded.