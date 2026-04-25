BRS takes swipe at Kavitha, says ‘original is always original’

Hyderabad: Taking a swipe at K Kavitha over naming her new political party as TRS, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS on Saturday, April 25, asserted that “original is always original”.

BRS shared photos of a toothpaste, a water bottle brand and their fakes on X to highlight the difference between them.

However, the post did not directly name Kavitha or her party.

Kavitha, daughter of Chandrasekhar Rao, on Saturday launched a political outfit, named Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS).

In her address, Kavitha strongly attacked the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS, describing her father as a “changed man” who has become “soulless”.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was originally named Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). However, it was renamed as BRS in 2022 following KCR’s ambitious plan to expand the party nationwide.

Jeevan Reddy lashes out at Kavitha

BRS General Secretary and former minister Jeevan Reddy lashed out at Kavitha’s remarks on KCR, calling her father a “mara manishi” (robot), demanding she immediately withdraw her statements.

“It is because of KCR’s relentless fight for the people of Telangana that you were able to rise as a leader. Calling him a man with no heart is highly condemnable. This is pure arrogance,” he said.

Wishing her to grow as a political leader, he said everyone needed to work to hold KCR in the highest respect.

Congress MP questions Kavitha’s silence during BRS’ ‘misrule’

Meanwhile, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy took exception to Kavitha’s comments dubbing CM Revanth Reddy as “Hitler and heartless”.

He pointed out that funds are sanctioned under CM Relief Fund on a large scale to take care of health needs of citizens, among other measures, while Integrated Residential Schools are being built across the state by the Revanth Reddy government to provide free and quality education.

In response to Kavitha’s comments that she would like to emerge as a mother-like figure (for 3.50 crore population of Telangana), he questioned her alleged silence during the “misrule” of BRS.

He also referred to Kavitha’s criticism against the previous BRS regime.

“But, you remained silent (when BRS was in power) for 10 years. Why you did not raise your voice then? Did you not remember people and people’s issues then?” Kiran Kumar Reddy asked.

BJP calls Kavitha’s moves ‘pre-scripted narrative’

Telangana BJP’s chief spokesperson N V Subhash also raised concerns over the “sudden resurrection” of a similarly named party, questioning its intent and credibility.

The original Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), founded to capitalise on regional sentiment during the statehood movement, was later rebranded as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) when KCR sought to expand his political footprint nationally, he said in a statement.

Kavitha’s expulsion from the party and her subsequent political moves could be perceived as part of a pre-scripted narrative, Subhash alleged.

“Projecting a split and then attempting to reclaim the legacy of TRS under a different banner is both illogical and misleading. It is an attempt to confuse the electorate rather than offer a genuine alternative,” Subhash said.

(With inputs from PTI.)