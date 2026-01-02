BRS to boycott Telangana Assembly to protest Revanth’s remarks

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to boycott the ongoing Winter Session of Telangana Assembly in protest against the remarks made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the conduct of the Speaker.

Announcing this decision, BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao said the party took this step to express its strong objection to what he described as the “undemocratic” functioning of the House.

After staging a walkout from the Telangana Assembly, Harish Rao, along with party MLAs, held a protest at Gun Park.

Speaking to the media, he accused the ruling Congress of “trampling democratic values” and disregarding the decisions taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

“Out of deep protest, we walked out of the Assembly. The ruling side has completely buried democratic principles. The House is being run in violation of the BAC decisions. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has turned the Assembly into a space filled with abuses,” Harish Rao alleged.

Harish Rao criticises Speaker

He further criticised the Speaker for not allowing the opposition to speak against the chief minister.

“How can the Speaker say we shouldn’t criticise the chief minister? Even the Prime Minister is criticised in Parliament. Before commenting on the Musi project, the chief minister should first clean his own mouth,” Harish Rao remarked.

Accusing the government of turning the Assembly into a Congress stronghold, he said, “Revanth Reddy is transforming the Assembly into another Gandhi Bhavan or CLP meeting. When we raise questions, he responds with cheap and undignified remarks.”