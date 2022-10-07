BRS to commence activities in Delhi from rented building

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the new name adopted by Telangana’s ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), will commence its activities in New Delhi from a rented premises.

Party sources said a building has been taken on rent near Sardar Patel Marg to facilitate the launch of the party’s activities in the national capital.

A permanent building of the party is currently under construction at Vasant Vihar. Since there is still time for the construction to complete, party leaders opted for a rented premises for a temporary office.

A general body meeting of the TRS presided over by party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution changing the name of the party to BRS.

Rao announced that the general body meeting unanimously resolved to change the name of TRS to BRS to expand its activities nation-wide. The meeting also amended the party Constitution in this regard.

On Thursday, the TRS informed the Election Commission of India of its decision to change its name to BRS.

A delegation of party leaders led by former MP B. Vinod Kumar met officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi and handed over a copy of the resolution adopted at the TRS general body meeting.

Last year, Chandrasekhar Rao had laid the foundation stone for the party building at Vasant Vihar.

At a ceremony held on September 2, KCR laid the foundation stone in the presence of his cabinet colleagues, MPs, state legislators and several party leaders. TRS claimed to be the first political party from South India to open its office in Delhi.

It was announced then that the TRS office coming up on 1,100 square meters of land will be called Telangana Bhavan, like its state headquarters in Hyderabad. It is not immediately known if there will be change in the name of the office consequent to TRS adopting a new name.

The three-storey building will have a conference hall, library and audio-visual theater.

The TRS leaders had said that the party office in the national capital will serve as a research centre for the country.

Telangana Bhavan will be a platform in Delhi to highlight the revolutionary welfare and schemes being implemented in Telangana, state minister V. Prashanth Reddy had said.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had described the foundation stone laying of TRS office as a significant development for the party, which completed 20 years in April, 2021.

According to TRS leaders, KCR himself is overseeing the design and execution of the project, which is being planned in a manner that would stand out as a symbol of self-respect of Telangana.

The building will cater to the needs of TRS leaders and activists visiting the national capital. Party sources said it would also be accessible to the people of Telangana who are in Delhi, during distress.

The Centre had allotted land for TRS office last year but the foundation stone laying was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The land allotment was made as per the rules, which prescribe that all political parties with a minimum of seven members in Parliament are eligible for allotment of land for their party office in Delhi.

TRS, which has 16 members in Parliament, was allotted two plots measuring 550 square meters by the land and development office of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.