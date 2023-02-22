BRS to contest all 175 constituencies in upcoming AP assembly polls

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh (AP) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) state president Thota Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said that the party will contest from all the 175 constituencies during the next Assembly elections in the state.

He said issues pertaining to farmers, youth and women were on the party’s agenda and argued that the nation was in critical condition, with farmers and youth suffering from lack of opportunities.

Chandrasekhar said that after BRS comes to power “the Telangana development model will be implemented in Andhra Pradesh for the latter’s swift growth.” He participated in a demonstration in Vijayawada earlier this week with the BRS cadre, and on Wednesday he decorated the Vangaveeti Ranga statue on Bandar Road.

Addressing to reporters on the occasion, Chandrasekhar claimed that the BRS was picking up steam in national politics and that this development was also being seen in Andhra Pradesh. He denounced the BJP-led federal government, saying it had done Andhra Pradesh grievous injustice by not carrying out the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He made note of the fact that the people of Andhra Pradesh were abandoned and lacked even a state.

“If voted to power, the BRS will build the State capital within three to four years. We will also complete construction of the Polavaram project, establish Kadapa Steel Plant, Vizag railway zone, Duggarajapatnam port and implement other projects assured under AP Reorganisation Act,” he added.

He said that the Congress was no longer a power to be reckoned with and was unable to challenge the BJP. As a result, the BRS created the slogan “Ab ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar,” providing the voice to the poor that was sorely lacking.