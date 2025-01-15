Videos of ‘most beautiful Sadhvi’ at Maha Kumbh 2025 go viral

Social media is abuzz with videos of a woman, Harsha Richhariya, with many netizens calling her the ‘most beautiful Sadhvi’ at Maha Kumbh 2025.

While many are appreciating her decision to leave a lucrative career to pursue a path of spirituality, some are sharing her old videos to troll her.

Earlier, Harsha Richhariya, who hails from Uttarakhand and is 30 years old, was an influencer and a professional host with 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Viral videos of ‘most beautiful Sadhvi’ at Maha Kumbh 2025

Harsha Richhariya gained widespread attention after a YouTuber’s interview with her went viral.

In the video, she is seen sitting in a chariot and dressed in traditional saffron robes. The interviewer posed questions about her striking appearance and her decision to embrace a spiritual lifestyle.

One particular question that drew significant attention is “Aap itni sundar hain, kabhi aisa man nahi kiya ki Sadhvi jeevan chhod dein? (You are so beautiful, haven’t you ever felt like leaving this spiritual life?)”

Responding to it, Harsha said, “Mujhe jo karna tha, woh chhod ke maine ye vesh dharan kiya hai (I left what I wanted to do and chose this path).”

She revealed during the interview that she had started her spiritual journey two years ago. She is seeking peace and fulfillment through spirituality.

After watching the videos, many viewers appreciated her journey and even called her the ‘most beautiful Sadhvi’ at Maha Kumbh 2025.

Fake or real? ‘Most beautiful’ Sadhvi at Maha Kumbh 2025 ?



A video of a #Sadhvi, identified as #HarshaRichhariya , went viral from #MahaKumbh2025 , but for all the wrong reasons.



Harsha Richhariya, an influencer and a professional host with 1.2 million followers on Instagram,… pic.twitter.com/OEPewc5co4 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 14, 2025

Controversy surrounding Harsha Richhariya

While many praised Harsha for her spiritual transformation, the video also drew criticism from netizens.

Shortly after the video went viral, users began sharing old photographs of her in Western outfits and on private vacations. These images sparked debates.

After the videos of ‘most beautiful Sadhvi’ went viral, some critics highlighted her heavily made-up appearance during the Maha Kumbh 2025. They accused her of being a “fake” Sadhvi.

Mixed reactions on social media

Despite the backlash, there are many who have stood by Harsha’s decision to embrace spirituality. They argue that personal transformation should not be judged by one’s past.

Others, however, remain skeptical about her intentions and view her appearance at Maha Kumbh 2025 as a publicity stunt.