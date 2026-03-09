BRS to demand legality for Congress’ six guarantees in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has announced that his party would introduce a Private Member Bill in the upcoming Telangana Assembly Budget Sessions, which will begin on March 16, demanding legal backing for the six guarantees promised by the Congress before the 2023 elections.

Speaking at a programme organised to felicitate the newly-elected councillors in Sircilla municipality, KTR said that the purpose of the Bill would be to compel the state government to legally implement the six guarantees and to ensure that it fulfilled the promises it made to the people of Telangana.

He said that the Congress MLAs would be forced to support the Bill, since it merely seeks to implement the assurances publicly made by their leaders.

KTR recalled Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge repeatedly assuring the people that the six guarantees promised by the Congress would be given legal backing within 100 days of coming to power in Telangana.

The BRS leader asserted that through the legislative pressure, his party will ensure that the Congress government honours its commitments and delivers the guarantees promised to the people.

KTR accused the Congress of coming to power by making extravagant promises through various declarations, but failing to implement those commitments after assuming office, which, he said, was a betrayal of all sections of society.

Rahul Bandhu vs Rythu Bharosa

He also accused the Congress government of consistently delaying and denying the Rythu Bharosa (formerly Rythu Bandhu) assistance, which the farmers were entitled to receive.

He alleged that the state government has already defaulted on Rythu Bharosa payments multiple times and has once again delayed the scheme’s implementation this crop season.

Mocking the Congress leadership, KTR said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared to have introduced a new programme called “Rahul Bandhu,” under which Telangana farmers’ money was being diverted to benefit Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership.

He alleged that nearly Rs 1,000 crore annually was being effectively diverted for political appeasement, instead of supporting the farmers.

He said that whenever the Congress high command required funds or political support, the Chief Minister attempted to divert the public resources to maintain his position.