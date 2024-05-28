BRS to host grand 3-day Telangana Formation Day celebrations

This year will also be the first time since the state's formation in 2014 that BRS supremo KCR will be observing the day as an opposition leader.

Published: 28th May 2024
BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday announced that his party will organise a ‘grand’ three-day celebration for the upcoming Telangana Formation Day on June 2. This year will also be the first time since the state’s formation in 2014 that BRS supremo will be observing the day as the opposition leader, after the BRS lost last year’s Assembly polls to the Congress.

In view of the decennial Telangana Formation Day celebrations, the BRS will hold a candlelight rally to the Martyr’s Memorial at Gun Park, a flag hoisting ceremony at party’s office Telangana Bhavan, and also conduct district level activities and service programmes. In a press release on Tuesday, KTR also highlighted the role of KCR in the bifurcation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through the statehood agitation that was partially spearheaded by him.

More importantly, on June 2 Hyderabad will also cease to exist as the joint capital for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The city was to be originally shared by both the Telugu states as mandated under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (also known as Telangana Act).

The three-day Telangana Formation Day celebrations will begin with the candlelight rally on June 1 at 5 p.m. from the Martyrs’ Memorial in Gun Park to the Amar Jyoti at Tank Bund. This event is being organized to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for Telangana’s statehood said KTR in a press release. KCR along with Telangana activists will be present as well.

On June 2, the main celebrations will take place at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS’s central office. Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, KCR will address the party cadre, the release added.

