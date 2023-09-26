BRS warns of southern uprise over delimitation on basis of population

Hyderabad: There will be a southern uprise if the representation of South Indians comes down in Parliament due to proposed delimitation on the basis of population, warned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday.

Stating that southern states can’t be penalised for performing well to control population on the advice of the government of India and in the interest of the nation, he said cutting across political lines people of South India will voice their concern.

KTR said the BRS with like-minded parties will lead the discussion on the proposed delimitation and convey their sentiments to the government of India.

The BRS leader referred to AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s comment that South India is sitting on a powder keg as far as delimitation is concerned. “If you think you will suppress our voices and our representation in the Parliament because of this delimitation, because of the population parameters you are taking then I will promise you, you will see a southern uprise because this is unfair. This is extremely unjust because it was the government of India that wanted Indians to control their population,” he told a news conference.

Referring to the reported projection of seats in Parliament after delimitation, he remarked, “What will be more atrocious is that two states Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after delimitation together will have more MPs than entire southern India.”

“States that have done well (in population control) because of the advice of the government of India will now be penalized. Wisdom needs to prevail. We are all proud Indians. The South is the largest contributor to India’s economy. Nineteen per cent of the population is contributing nearly 35 per cent of India’s GDP,” he said.

He said the government of India in the 1960s and 1970s campaigned vociferously that India needs to curb its population growth otherwise we will end up in a really bad situation.

“Now we call it a demographic dividend but excess population was then considered a disaster. Family planning was introduced and intensive campaigns were launched right from Prime Minister level. Southern states have done well on family planning parameters and controlled population in comparison to the rest of India because of the advice given by the government of India but today they are victims. Today we are told representation will be on the basis of population. How fair is it,” he asked.

KTR said that cutting across political lines, political parties and people of South India will voice their concern. “I hope Delhi is listening and I hope Delhi will take cognizance,” he added.