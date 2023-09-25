KTR, Owaisi raise concern on proposed delimitation of LS seats

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th September 2023 11:09 pm IST
KT Rama Rao and Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister and BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao and AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi on Monday raised their concerns over proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha seats.

Rama Rao, quoting a report in this regard which shows the number of Lok Sabha seats being reduced for south Indian states and the increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats for north Indian states, opined: “This delimitation (if the numbers reported are right) will lead to a strong people’s movement in the entire Southern India.

“We are all proud Indians and representatives of the best performing states of India. We will not remain mute spectators if the voices and representation of our people in the country’s highest democratic forum are suppressed.”

Hope wisdom prevails and Delhi is listening, he underlined.

Owaisi stated that south India is sitting on a powder keg as far as delimitation is concerned.

