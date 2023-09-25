Hyderabad: KTR lays foundation for 4-lane bridge on Musi river

Hyderabad: Telangana municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation for construction of a four-lane high-level bridge on the Musi river on Monday, September 25.

The state government has planned to construct 14 bridges across the Musi at different locations in the city at a cost of Rs 545 crore.

Of these, the foundation for the construction of one bridge at Fathullaguda was laid and the works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 52 crore.

The bridge will be connect Fathullaguda and Peerzadiguda, facilitating movement from the Central Ground Water Board to areas including Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Uppal and Warangal National Highway. Once constructed, the travel distance of the commuters will be reduced from 9 km to 4 km, whereas the travel time will come down by 11 minutes.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that previous governments had neglected Musi river and as a result, it was in unhygienic condition.

“The state government was executing beautification and development works from Manchirevula to Ghatkesar all along Musi,” he said.

“The Metro connectivity service from Nagole to LB Nagar would be taken up, besides Pedda Amberpet near ORR. The technical glitches in GO 118 would also be addressed very soon, added KTR.

Five bridges to come up at following places

1. The first bridge at Budvel IT Park on the Esa River

2. Second bridge at Budvel IT Park on the Esa River

3. Third bridge at Manchirevula on the Musi river

4. Fourth bridge at HMDA Layout Uppal Bhagayath on the Musi river

5. Fifth bridge at Pratapsinaram on the Musi river

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has invited tenders in a single package on EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) mode for IBM value of Rs 139.00 crores. The period of completion for construction of bridges is estimated to be 15 months.