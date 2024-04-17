BRS will be extinct in 3 months: Congress min Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has warned Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao that if he tried to touch Congress, the very foundations of BRS would be destroyed. Cautioning that if Congress opened its gates, nobody would be left in the pink party, he predicted that BRS would certainly go extinct in three months.

Speaking with media in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he praised chief minister A Revanth Reddy for working hard in politics and becoming the chief minister on his own without any support. He felt that Rao was not going to the Assembly just because he couldn’t meet Revanth’s eye.

Also predicting jail for former energy minister G Jagdish Reddy on the issue of Yadadri Power Plant, Venkat Reddy felt that if all the ‘Raos’ (Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members) went to jail, Cherlapalli jail would become packed.

Opining that the worst rule in the country happened during Rao’s regime, he said that even if BRS spends a thousand crore in Medak Lok Sabha, still that party will lose the election there. He also claimed that Chandrashekhar Rao had supported former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu when the latter had backstabbed former chief minister NT Rama Rao.

Venkat Reddy asserted that Congress would win 15 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the coming General Elections.