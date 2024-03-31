BRS will defeat Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat: KTR

Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao, the working president of the BRS party, has exuded confidence in the party’s victory in the Secunderabad Parliament segment during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said the incumbent Union minister and Secunderabad Lok Sabha MP Kishan Reddy will be defeated.

KTR criticised Kishan Reddy’s tenure, highlighting a lack of substantial progress and developmental initiatives within the constituency over the past five years. He underscored the absence of significant financial allocations under Kishan Reddy’s leadership.

He also recalled that Kishan Reddy was previously rejected by the the people in Amberpet Assembly Constituency. He added that his elevation to the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency was accidental.

“We dare him to furnish a comprehensive report detailing his purported achievements and contributions to the constituents of Secunderabad if he truly believes in his accomplishments,” challenged KTR.

Furthermore, he urged the electorate of Secunderabad to rally behind the BRS party in the impending parliamentary elections. He said the party had a proven track record of comprehensive development.

During his padyatra today in the Amberpet constituency, Rao engaged extensively with residents, seeking their support for the BRS party and its Secunderabad LS candidate, Padma Rao Goud.

Highlighting Goud’s role in Telangana statehood movement, KTR encouraged voters to prioritise accessible and dedicated leadership embodied by Goud.