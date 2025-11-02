BRS will ensure justice to every HYDRAA victim: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Sunday, November 2, promised justice to those affected by HYDRAA demolitions.

In a presentation to the media at the Telangana Bhavan, the former IT minister accused the Congress government of misusing HYDRAA and bringing “bulldozer justice” under the guise of “protection of Hyderabad’s water resources.”

“Pregnant women were displaced, children left hungry, and school buildings razed without warning, yet this government holds five-star meetings in the name of justice,” he said, displaying photographs of those affected.

“The BRS will go to the courts, the Assembly and on the streets, for you. And if there is no relief, the KCR government will return and ensure justice to every HYDRAA victim. I take personal responsibility. We have not wronged anyone in ten years. Wait for 500 days,” he said.

He said that under the decade-long BRS rule, Telangana witnessed construction, including the State Secretariat, T-Hub, WE-Hub, Police Command Control Centre, 42 flyovers and underpasses, district collectorates, and lakhs of double-bedroom homes.

“But in just two years of Congress rule, all we see are selective demolitions where the poor are targeted,” he said, in an apparent jibe at chief minister Revanth Reddy.

Attacking IT minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and CM Revanth’s brother Tirupati Reddy, KTR alleged that they flouted HYDRAA rules, but no action has been taken so far. “Why has HYDRAA not taken any action against the encroachments made by the minister who has built a house and the CM’s brother constructed within FTL of Durgam Cherruvu? Are there different laws for the poor and the rich?” he questioned.

“HYDRAA has no courage to touch them. Bulldozers stop where power begins,” the senior party leader said.

Critising CM Revanth of “hypocrisy,” KTR said that when the chief minister was the Leader of Opposition, he called demolitions in the state inhuman. “Now, he is doing worse,” he said.