BRS will merge with Congress: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay on Friday predicted that the BRS party would merge with the Congress. He added that former CM KCR would receive an AICC post, while his son KTR would be appointed as the PCC chief. He also predicted that BRS party MLC Kavitha would secure a Rajya Sabha seat.

Sanjay condemned the statement made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who claimed that the BRS party would merge with the BJP. “I strongly condemn the chief minister’s statement that the BRS will merge with the BJP and that Kavitha will get bail as part of it,” he said. He also questioned whether Delhi’s former deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, got bail only after merging his party, AAP, with the BJP.

Sanjay stated that the BRS party is a closed chapter in Telangana and added that the BJP has no obligation to ally with a party that the people have rejected in the State. He also claimed that the Congress party is eager to merge the BRS party into it.

He reminded that the Congress has a history of allying with the BRS party in the past and sharing ministerial berths. He added that it is for this reason that the Congress party is protecting BRS party leaders, including KCR and KTR, from facing legal action for various alleged acts of corruption, irregularities, and anarchy, including the Kaleshwaram, drugs, and phone-tapping scandals.